Stunning images of hot air balloons taking over the sky in Antequera, Spain, during King's cup

People in Antequera, Spain gather for the hot-air ballooning King's cup. In the image people can be seen taking off to the sky.
(Photograph:AFP)
During the sunrise
A hot-air balloon flies at sunrise, giving the audience a spectacular view. Hot air ballooning is often seen as a touristy activity. However, there are many balloonists who enjoy competitive sporting events while they are attempting to set new records.
(Photograph:AFP)
Participant prepares
In the above image, a participant can be seen lighting the burner, preparing to hit the sky. The King's cup took place on December 5, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Hot air balloons take over the sky
In the above image, hot air balloons can be seen taking over the sky during sunrise time. The breathtaking view was shared by many on their social media handles.
(Photograph:AFP)
Inflating balloon
A participant inflates his hot-air balloon before taking-off and taking over the sky before sunrise.