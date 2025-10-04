/Stranded in space: The cosmonaut who left the USSR and returned to a new country!

The extended stay presented challenges. Microgravity took a toll on Krikalev's physical health, leading to muscle and bone weakening. While Krikalev remained in orbit, the Soviet Union officially dissolved in December 1991, marking the end of an era and the emergence of 15 independent republics. The nation that had launched him into space no longer existed. Upon Artsebarsky and the visiting astronauts’ departure, Krikalev found himself literally stranded in space, orbiting a planet that had drastically changed politically.

