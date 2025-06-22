Strait of Hormuz closure: Does India import 70% of its oil through this water corridor?

According to the combination of data by India's Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, International Energy Agency (IEA) and US Energy Information Administration (EIA), India imports about 85 per cent of its crude oil, but not all of it passes through Hormuz. Around 60-65 per cent of India’s imports, mainly from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait, move via this corridor.

Top suppliers to India (2023-2024, PPAC data):

Iraq — ~22 per cent

Saudi Arabia — ~17 per cent

UAE — ~12 per cent

Kuwait — ~5 per cent

Iran — negligible now (sanctions)

Russia — ~35 per cent now, via other routes (Black Sea, Baltic, etc.)