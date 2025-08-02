While hundreds of people have been killed by Israeli fire while heading to aid sites since May, Israel continues to say that there is no hunger crisis in Gaza. Trump's aides visited an aid site amid the worst-case famine unfolding in the region due to Israel's continuous offensive
Amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visited a food distribution site in the Gaza Strip.
Their visit comes even as Israel dismissed Gaza's hunger crisis as fake news spread by Hamas. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that “there is no starvation in Gaza” and it is a “false campaign promoted by Hamas.”
Witkoff and Huckabee toured a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution site in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city, which has been almost completely destroyed and is now a largely depopulated Israeli military zone. Meanwhile, the GHF has been accused of violating all norms of humanitarian work
International experts and aid groups warned that a worst-case famine is playing out in Gaza due to 22-month military offensive in the region. They said that Israel's renewed strike in the past month made it impossible to safely deliver food to starving people.
Dozens of Gazans have died of malnutrition in the past few weeks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry in the Hamas-run enclave. A total of 127 people have died due to malnutrition, including 85 children, since the start of the war