LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Start your engines 6 must watch racing movies that go full throttle

Start your engines: 6 must-watch racing movies that go full throttle

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 17:40 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 17:40 IST

Whether you're a motorsport fan or just love a good underdog story, these six racing movies are guaranteed to get your pulse racing.

Start your engines: 6 must-watch racing movies that go full throttle
1 / 7
(Photograph:WION WebTeam)

Start your engines: 6 must-watch racing movies that go full throttle

If you live for high-speed chases, screeching tyres, and underdog stories set against roaring engines, then these movies deliver the perfect thrill. From intense biopics to adrenaline-fuelled action flicks, these 6 films celebrate the speed, stakes, and spirit of the race track.

Rush
2 / 7
(Photograph:X/netflix)

Rush

Rush captures the real-life rivalry between Formula 1 legends James Hunt and Niki Lauda. It's a slick, emotional, and powerful ride from start to finish.

Ford v Ferrari
3 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Ford v Ferrari

Based on true events, this film follows the battle between Ford and Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans. Christian Bale and Matt Damon deliver career-best performances.

Days of Thunder
4 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)

Days of Thunder

Tom Cruise stars as a cocky NASCAR driver in this high-octane classic that combines romance, rivalry, and roaring engines.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
5 / 7
(Photograph:X/netflix)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

This hilarious Will Ferrell comedy might be absurd, but it’s also a loving parody of NASCAR culture that has become a cult classic.

Le Mans
6 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)

Le Mans

Steve McQueen brings authenticity and grit to this racing epic that captures the raw experience of racing like few films ever have.

Wheelman
7 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)

Wheelman

Frank Grillo stars in this gritty, high-stakes thriller as a getaway driver caught in a dangerous web of betrayal.

Trending Photo

‘Bombardier Global, Dassault Falcon, and more’: The fastest private jets in the world
7

‘Bombardier Global, Dassault Falcon, and more’: The fastest private jets in the world

Foreign teams to win most Tests at Headingley - Pakistan have won as many Tests as New Zealand, check where India stand
7

Foreign teams to win most Tests at Headingley - Pakistan have won as many Tests as New Zealand, check where India stand

Start your engines: 6 must-watch racing movies that go full throttle
7

Start your engines: 6 must-watch racing movies that go full throttle

5 most dangerous asteroids that threaten Earth...and 1 that scared us all
7

5 most dangerous asteroids that threaten Earth...and 1 that scared us all

In Pics | England's recent Test record at Headingley featuring Ben Stokes' unbeaten 135
5

In Pics | England's recent Test record at Headingley featuring Ben Stokes' unbeaten 135