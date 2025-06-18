Start your engines: 6 must-watch racing movies that go full throttle

Whether you're a motorsport fan or just love a good underdog story, these six racing movies are guaranteed to get your pulse racing.
Rush captures the real-life rivalry between Formula 1 legends James Hunt and Niki Lauda. It's a slick, emotional, and powerful ride from start to finish.
Based on true events, this film follows the battle between Ford and Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans. Christian Bale and Matt Damon deliver career-best performances.
Tom Cruise stars as a cocky NASCAR driver in this high-octane classic that combines romance, rivalry, and roaring engines.
This hilarious Will Ferrell comedy might be absurd, but it’s also a loving parody of NASCAR culture that has become a cult classic.
Steve McQueen brings authenticity and grit to this racing epic that captures the raw experience of racing like few films ever have.
Frank Grillo stars in this gritty, high-stakes thriller as a getaway driver caught in a dangerous web of betrayal.