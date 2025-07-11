LOGIN
Space Farming to Brain Studies: What India’s Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Researched on the ISS

Published: Jul 11, 2025, 18:57 IST

India’s astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, conducted seven (7) key research experiments during his mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission

Space Farming (Moong & Methi)
1 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Space Farming (Moong & Methi)

Objective: Study seed germination, growth, and nutrient profile in microgravity.

Crops: Green gram (moong) and fenugreek (methi).

Purpose: Explore sustainable space agriculture and food generation.

Muscle atropy
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Muscle atropy

Method: Study metabolic pathways and muscle cell reactions to microgravity.

Application: Counteract muscle loss in astronauts during long missions.

Microalgae and Cyanobacteria Study
3 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Microalgae and Cyanobacteria Study

Organisms: Photosynthetic microbes.

Aim: Assess CO₂ recycling and oxygen production in space bioreactors.

Implication: Future life-support systems for long-duration missions.

Human–Computer Interaction (Voyager Display Interface)
4 / 7

Human–Computer Interaction (Voyager Display Interface)

Focus: Track how zero-G affects hand-eye coordination and interface usage.

Goal: Improve future spacecraft system design and ergonomics.

Tardigrade Biology
5 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Tardigrade Biology

Organism: Tardigrades (microscopic “water bears”).

Focus: Examine how these extremophiles survive and reproduce in space.

Goal: Support astrobiology and biotechnology research.

Brain Function & VR Neuro-Motion
6 / 7

Brain Function & VR Neuro-Motion

Tools: Functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS), virtual reality systems.

Purpose: Measure motor control, cognition, and neuroplasticity in zero gravity.

Microbial Growth in Space
7 / 7

Microbial Growth in Space

Study: Behaviour of common microbes in space.

Importance: Ensures biosecurity, hygiene, and food safety in orbit.

