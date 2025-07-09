LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Sixth-gen fighter race: 7 AI-powered deadly jets set to lead future air combat worldwide

Sixth-gen fighter race: 7 AI-powered deadly jets set to lead future air combat worldwide

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 02:13 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 02:24 IST

AI is changing air combat as nations race to build sixth-generation fighter jets like the F-47. From the US to China and Europe, advanced jets now use AI for faster decisions, drone control, and smarter missions, reshaping the future of air power.

The Rise of AI in Fighter Jets
1 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

The Rise of AI in Fighter Jets

Fighter jets are entering a new era with artificial intelligence. Sixth-generation jets use AI for faster decisions, drone control, and advanced targeting. Nations are racing to build the smartest jets for future air dominance.

United States - F-47 (NGAD Programme)
2 / 7
(Photograph: Boeing)

United States - F-47 (NGAD Programme)

The US F-47, under the NGAD programme, leads in AI-powered jets. Its AI helps pilots manage data, fly alongside drones, and adapt to threats in real time. The F-47’s digital cockpit and autonomous features set new standards for air combat.

China - J-36 and J-50
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

China - J-36 and J-50

China’s J-36 and J-50 are designed with AI for stealth, targeting, and drone teaming. As per reports, the jets will use machine learning to track enemy aircraft and control unmanned wingmen. China’s focus is on AI-driven tactics to challenge US air power.

UK, Italy, Japan - Tempest (GCAP)
4 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

UK, Italy, Japan - Tempest (GCAP)

The Tempest, part of the Global Combat Air Programme, uses AI for threat detection, mission planning, and drone control. The jet’s “virtual co-pilot” supports pilots with real-time analysis, making operations safer and more efficient.

France, Germany, Spain - FCAS
5 / 7
(Photograph: Dassault)

France, Germany, Spain - FCAS

Europe’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS) features AI for networked warfare. The system links manned jets with drones, sharing data instantly. AI powers electronic warfare, target selection, and defensive manoeuvres in complex battles.

Russia - PAK DP and Su-57 Upgrades
6 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Russia - PAK DP and Su-57 Upgrades

Russia’s PAK DP and upgraded Su-57 jets are being developed with AI to support pilots, manage sensors, and control autonomous drones. These features help Russian advanced jets operate in contested airspace and respond quickly to threats.

The Future of AI in Air Combat
7 / 7
(Photograph: Aero Time)

The Future of AI in Air Combat

AI is reshaping air warfare. The top five sixth-gen jets use AI for speed, safety, and smarter missions. As nations compete, the skies will be ruled by jets that can think, adapt, and fight with machine intelligence.

Trending Photo

Sixth-gen fighter race: 7 AI-powered deadly jets set to lead future air combat worldwide
7

Sixth-gen fighter race: 7 AI-powered deadly jets set to lead future air combat worldwide

Russian Su-57 upgrade vs American F-47: Who will rule the skies by 2030?
7

Russian Su-57 upgrade vs American F-47: Who will rule the skies by 2030?

OTT Release this week (7-13 July) New upcoming movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video: Aap Jaisa Koi to Narivetta
5

OTT Release this week (7-13 July) New upcoming movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video: Aap Jaisa Koi to Narivetta

From Sukhoi Su-57 to MiG-35: 5 most powerful Russian fighter jets
5

From Sukhoi Su-57 to MiG-35: 5 most powerful Russian fighter jets

If the Smurfs went Bollywood: Imagining dream cast featuring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and more
7

If the Smurfs went Bollywood: Imagining dream cast featuring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and more