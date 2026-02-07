LOGIN
Signal suppression possible? How the USS Abraham Lincoln could blind Iranian air defences before missiles are launched

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Feb 07, 2026, 24:26 IST | Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 24:26 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln carries advanced electronic warfare aircraft like the EA-18G Growler. These jets use jamming and deception to blind Iranian radars and sever communication links. 

Modern warfare
1 / 7

Modern warfare

Modern warfare begins with an invisible strike using electromagnetic energy rather than explosives. US Navy aircraft flood enemy radar frequencies with "white noise," effectively blinding the operators on the ground before they can detect incoming threats.

The Growler's 'Jamming' Power
2 / 7
(Photograph: US Naval Institute)

The Growler's 'Jamming' Power

The EA-18G Growler is the backbone of this electronic attack, carrying powerful AN/ALQ-99 jamming pods. These pods blast jamming signals that overpower the return signal needed by Iranian radar to track a target, creating a "blackout" on their screens.

Mapping the Invisible
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Mapping the Invisible

Before jamming begins, the F-35C uses its passive sensors to "listen" for enemy radar emissions without revealing its own location. It maps the exact location and frequency of active air defence sites, sending this data instantly to the Growlers to target them.

Creating 'Ghost' Fleets
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Creating 'Ghost' Fleets

Sophisticated electronic warfare doesn't just block signals; it can also deceive them using "spoofing" techniques. US systems can trick enemy radars into seeing dozens of false targets ("ghosts"), forcing them to waste ammunition on empty air or hesitate at a critical moment.

Severing the Command Link
5 / 7
(Photograph: Picryl)

Severing the Command Link

Iranian air defences rely on a network where radar stations talk to missile batteries to coordinate fire. The USS Abraham Lincoln’s air wing targets these communication links, isolating missile batteries so they cannot receive firing orders.

Neutralising the S-300
6 / 7

Neutralising the S-300

Iran’s formidable S-300 and Bavar-373 systems are powerful but rely on specific radar frequencies to guide their missiles. By concentrating jamming power on these specific bands, US forces can prevent the systems from achieving a "weapons grade" lock on aircraft.

Radar frequencies
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Radar frequencies

Iran’s formidable S-300 and Bavar-373 systems are powerful but rely on specific radar frequencies to guide their missiles. By concentrating jamming power on these specific bands, US forces can prevent the systems from achieving a "weapons grade" lock on aircraft.

