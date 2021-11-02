Shah Rukh Khan turns 56: Films that prove he's much more than 'King of Romance'

There is a reason why Shah Rukh Khan has ruled Bollywood for more than three decades. His charm, his talent and the way he romances remains unmatched. No one in our present generation can romance the way SRK romances. In fact, the current crop of actors draws inspiration from him while playing the lover on the big screen.
There have been numerous occasions when SRK has stepped out of his romantic image and experimented with different roles. He has a beautifully curated line-up of movies that have shown the audience how SRK isn`t just another quintessential Bollywood hero.
As Shah Rukh Khan turns 56 on Tuesday, here's a look at some of his films where he broke away from his romantic avatar and played a strikingly refreshing character.