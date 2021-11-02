Shah Rukh Khan turns 56: Films that prove he's much more than 'King of Romance'

Don franchise (2006 and 2011)

The 'Don' franchise was helmed by Farhan Akhtar, with SRK stepping in the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan to portray the role of Don. This was one of the few Bollywood remakes which was not only successful but also appreciated by most of the viewers. SRK was phenomenal in the role of Don, breathing a persona of its own into the character. SRK owned the style, the charisma and the wickedness that was needed to play such a role. Though he was great in the first installment, it`s the sequel of `Don` where he`s truly riveting, proving why he was the best choice to play this character who`s smart, menacing, charming and possesses a sly sense of humour. It made audiences understand that though SRK might know the ABC of romance, he also knew to the core what style and drama meant.



(Photograph:Twitter)