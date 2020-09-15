September 15 in history: Discovery of penicillin, launch of Doordarshan and more

From the discovery of penicillin to the launch of Doordarshan, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1916

 World War I: The tank is used for the first time in combat by the British.

1928

Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin while studying influenza.

1935

Nuremberg laws are put into force, depriving Jewish Germans of citizenship.

1959

India’s Public Service broadcaster Doordarshan is launched.

1981

John Bull becomes the oldest operable steam locomotive.

