September 15 in history: Discovery of penicillin, launch of Doordarshan and more

From the discovery of penicillin to the launch of Doordarshan, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
World War I: The tank is used for the first time in combat by the British.
(Photograph:WION)
Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin while studying influenza.
Nuremberg laws are put into force, depriving Jewish Germans of citizenship.
India’s Public Service broadcaster Doordarshan is launched.
John Bull becomes the oldest operable steam locomotive.