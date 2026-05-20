/Science myths people still believe in 2026 — and why our brains love them

This is one of the most persistent myths in modern culture, which is often reinforced by movies, motivational speakers, and pop psychology. However, brain imaging shows humans use virtually all regions of the brain at some time, even during ordinary tasks or sleep. The proof lies in the fact that damage to tiny brain areas can also produce major impairments. If 90% of our brain were "unused", this would not happen.

Why people love it

The myth offers a fantasy of hidden potential: "Imagine what you could achieve if you unlocked the other 90%."