Faster than flight from Moscow to London

After separating from the launch rocket the Soyuz, with three crew on board will travel to the ISS. While the nature of the mission is routine, the trip itself stands out for its planned speed. The flight plan includes just two orbits before a rendezvous with the Space Station and will take just over three hours. That's faster than flight from Moscow to London

Manned missions to the orbiting laboratory currently require some six hours between lift off and docking. However, Progress space freighters have been making faster supply trips since 2018, when the Progress MS-09 reached its destination in about three hours and 40 minutes.

