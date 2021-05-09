Russia celebrates victory over Nazi Germany with huge parade on Red Square

In spite of the Pandemic

This year's Victory Day was the second during the coronavirus pandemic.

"For me and my family, this holiday marks the victory of the entire Russian people," Yulia Gulevskikh, a 31-year-old accountant told AFP in the Far East city of Vladivostok.

"We are proud, remember and honour all our relatives and friends. And all the brave soldiers," she added, noting she was happy the parade took place despite pandemic measures.

(Photograph:AFP)