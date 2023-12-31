Rewind 2023: NASA's James Webb telescope clicked some really good images

Written By: Manas Joshi Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 11:19 PM IST

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been on a roll all through 2023. Although the trusty ol' Hubble Space Telescope is constantly training its lenses at the cosmos, the James Webb Telescope has brought a new zing to humanity's space exploration. Here are few of the images clicked by JWST that made waves.

NASA JWST The 'cosmic question mark'

This structure was found in a corner of an image the main focus of which was a different celestial body altogether. This may be the first time we've found a space object so perfectly resembling a question mark. Scientists are still looking into the exact natre of the 'cosmic question mark'.

(Photograph: Others )

The resplendent Ring Nebula

(Image: NASA) The Ring Nebula has been studied for decades, but JWST cast a new look which revealed unprecedented details.

(Photograph: Others )

The 'shiny disco' Saturn

(Image: NASA) Just because JWST packs enough punch to look at most distant features of the universe doesn't mean it can't look at our own neighbourhood. Here's a picture of planet Saturn in specific wavelength range which makes it look somewhat like a new-age disco ball.

(Photograph: Others )

Another glance inside solar system

The planet Uranus has been clicked a lot of times, but JWST knows how to do it differently!

(Photograph: Others )

The Crab Nebula

(Image: NASA) Again, we've known and studied Crab Nebula for many years now. But JWST has clicked it in a way that let scientists get a deeper look into remanents of the superonova.

(Photograph: Others )

The 'spiky' galaxy

JWST's image of this galaxy revealed the diffraction spikes which were a matter of intrigue.

(Photograph: Others )