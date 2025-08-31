/Remembering Princess Diana: 7 times the People’s Princess broke royal protocol for good

Diana was always a decision-maker for her kids, and following the same, Diana tried to give as much of a normal life as possible. She broke another strict Royal protocol when it came to schooling, and when William turned 3 years old, she enrolled him in public school at Jane Mynor's nursery school near Kensington Palace, becoming the first heir to the British throne to do so.

Usually, royals are homeschooled. Following her, Prince William did the same with his kids.