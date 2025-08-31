/Remembering Princess Diana: 7 times the People’s Princess broke royal protocol for good

Princess Diana was everyone’s favourite. It has been 28 years since the royal passed away in the tragic incident in Paris. Remembering her, here we take a look at the royal protocols she broke.
Princess Diana tragically passed away in Paris 26 years ago on August 31, 1997. As we remember her, let's take a look at the royal rules she boldly challenged, which helped her secure a special place in the hearts of the people.
Diana was always a decision-maker for her kids, and following the same, Diana tried to give as much of a normal life as possible. She broke another strict Royal protocol when it came to schooling, and when William turned 3 years old, she enrolled him in public school at Jane Mynor's nursery school near Kensington Palace, becoming the first heir to the British throne to do so.
Usually, royals are homeschooled. Following her, Prince William did the same with his kids.
Princess Diana remains one of the most popular members of the royal family throughout history, and she continues to influence the younger generations of royals. Back then, Princess changed and broke many royal protocols; following the same, she went against another protocol about meeting people at public events. She was the first royal to crouch down to people, even down to the ground with children. This is what Kate and Meghan do regularly now.
When it comes to fashion and her clothes, she does many offbeat things. Like wearing low-cut dresses, showing off her shoulders, and above-the-knee dresses, which were all a major no-no for royals.
Diana was fond of black dresses and wore black repeatedly to events. She wasn't afraid to wear black outside of funerals. Typically, royals don't wear black in public, unless they are attending a funeral or mourning.
Princess Diana made history at her wedding when she wrote her own vows. She refused to "obey" her husband during her wedding vows when she and Charles tied the knot in 1981.
The Queen vowed to obey Prince Philip; she was the first to do this, and Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle followed her lead.
Diana started breaking royal protocols right before her wedding. The people's princess selected her own engagement ring; although the royal rings are custom-made, she selected her blue sapphire from the Garrard jewellery collection catalogue.
Choosing her ring was not well taken by the royal family as it gave everyone an access to purchase the same ring. By their standards, the ring "wasn't considered unique and also wasn't bespoke." Perhaps this was the first step Diana took in becoming the "People's Princess."
Royal women are allowed to wear neutral nail polish or no polish at all, but Diana stepped out and choose colors for her nails and often wore red nail polish in public.