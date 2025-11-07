Reports suggest the CCTV system’s password was just ‘LOUVRE’. The internet couldn’t believe that the home of the Mona Lisa used a password worthy of a high-school project.
The October jewel heist cost the museum over €88 million. Users joked that the thief didn’t need to “crack” a code - just type the museum’s name.
“So what was the password again?” “Louvre.” “No, the actual one.” “Still Louvre.”
That’s one of the most-shared memes.
Memes flooded X, showing the Mona Lisa smirking as if she had known all along. Her mysterious smile has never looked more like an “I told you so.”
Reason for Mona Lisa Smile? Louvre's Password. Internet has A LOT to say after French museum's passcode revealed