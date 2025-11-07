LOGIN
Reason for Mona Lisa Smile? Louvre's Password. Internet has A LOT to say after French museum's passcode revealed

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 07, 2025, 22:22 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 22:22 IST

Reports suggest the CCTV system’s password was just ‘LOUVRE’. The internet couldn’t believe that the home of the Mona Lisa used a password worthy of a high-school project.

The Louvre’s ‘security secret’ wasn’t much of a secret
(Photograph: AFP)

$102 million heist meets 5-letter password
The October jewel heist cost the museum over €88 million. Users joked that the thief didn’t need to “crack” a code - just type the museum’s name.

The Internet imagines the IT meeting
(Photograph: AFP)

“So what was the password again?” “Louvre.” “No, the actual one.” “Still Louvre.”
That’s one of the most-shared memes.

'Even Mona Lisa saw that coming'
(Photograph: X)

Memes flooded X, showing the Mona Lisa smirking as if she had known all along. Her mysterious smile has never looked more like an “I told you so.”

Reason for Mona Lisa Smile? Louvre's Password. Internet has A LOT to say after French museum's passcode revealed
(Photograph: AFP)

