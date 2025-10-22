/Real-life Vibranium? 5 materials in the real world that are close to Marvel comics' wonder metal

Titanium is a versatile, high-strength, and low-density metal, which is popular for its toughness and resistance to corrosion. It's often used in aerospace, medical implants, and military equipment for its durability, paralleling vibranium’s utility for armour and structural applications. It is used in high-tech industries like aerospace and military applications due to its high strength-to-weight ratio, and in medical fields for implants because of its biocompatibility. It is also found in consumer goods like sporting equipment, jewellery, and electronics, as well as in industrial processes such as chemical production and desalination plants, where corrosion resistance is important.