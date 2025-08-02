/Rafale, Su‑30 to Tejas Mk1: India’s fighter jets ranked from deadliest to oldest

First inducted in the 1960s, the Soviet-designed MiG‑21 became the backbone of the IAF for decades, seeing action in the 1965, 1971 and 1999 Kargil wars. Upgraded to the MiG‑21 Bison standard in the early 2000s, it gained modern radar, avionics and missiles to extend service life. Despite its age and limited survivability by modern standards, the MiG‑21 even claimed an air-to-air kill against a Pakistani F‑16 in 2019 during the Balakot crisis. Yet it also became known for accidents, earning grim nicknames like ‘flying coffin.’ The IAF is planning to retire the MiG‑21 squadrons soon.