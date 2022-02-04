Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne: Key moments of her life

Here are some of the key moments that have defined Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.

1952: Princess to Queen

Princess Elizabeth, then aged 25, was visiting Kenya with her husband, Prince Philip, when her father, king George VI, died aged 56 on February 6, 1952.

She cut short the trip and rushed back to Britain.

