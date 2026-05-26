/Pressure tactics or betrayal? 7 times US targeted Iran during ongoing talks

The US has repeatedly launched military actions against Iran even during negotiations, from the 1953 CIA-backed coup and 1980 hostage rescue attempt to 2020 Soleimani strike and 2026 ceasefire-era attacks, highlighting a long pattern of conflict alongside diplomacy.
The US–Iran relationship has often shifted between diplomacy and confrontation, and in several cases Washington has used military force even while negotiations or backchannel talks were still ongoing or being explored. This has been the case not only in 2025 and 2026 but had been the case since 1953.
The US and UK backed a coup against then Iranian Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh amid tensions over oil nationalisation, despite ongoing political engagement between the two countries.
The US launched a failed rescue mission during negotiations to free American hostages held in Tehran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Washington attacked Iranian oil platforms and naval assets in Operations Nimble Archer and Praying Mantis even as backchannel diplomacy continued during the Iran-Iraq war.
The US assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani came after years of escalating tensions following Washington’s withdrawal from the Obama-era nuclear deal.
In 2025, amid US–Iran nuclear negotiations, military tensions escalated into direct strikes. Talks began in April with a 60-day deadline set by US President Donald Trump for an agreement. After no deal was reached, Israel launched airstrikes on June 13 targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites. On June 22, the US carried out Operation Midnight Hammer, using B-2 bombers and missiles against Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan, causing severe damage. A ceasefire followed on June 24 after Iranian retaliation.
On February 28, 2026, a joint US–Israeli air campaign reportedly struck Iran in a “decapitation” operation, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top military commanders in Tehran. Following the attack, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced the suspension of all nuclear negotiations. The US said the strikes were intended to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, marking a major escalation that effectively collapsed ongoing diplomatic talks.
The US military attacked Iran once again on May 25 and CENTCOM termed it as ‘self-defense strikes.’ CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins told CNN that Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz were targeted. The strikes came in middle of the ceasefire and a possible deal between the two countries.