'Prada in space': Why NASA Artemis astronauts on the Moon will be wearing luxury fashion

For the first time in history, high fashion is heading to the lunar surface. Axiom Space has partnered with Italian luxury brand Prada to design the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuits for NASA's Artemis III mission.
In a groundbreaking departure from traditional government contracting, space infrastructure company Axiom Space has partnered with Italian luxury fashion house Prada to design the spacesuits for NASA's Artemis III mission. This marks the first time a commercial space entity and a high-end fashion brand have joined forces to outfit astronauts for the lunar surface.
Prada isn't just slapping a logo on a spacesuit. The fashion house was brought in for its deep, decades-long expertise in high-performance raw materials, advanced sewing techniques, and composite manufacturing. Prada's engineers worked side-by-side with Axiom to solve complex thermal and mobility challenges, ensuring the suit is both highly functional and structurally resilient.
Officially named the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), the final flight suit features a stark white outer layer. While earlier prototypes were shrouded in a dark cover to hide proprietary technology, the final white design is strictly functional—essential for reflecting extreme solar heat and protecting the wearer from the brutal temperatures of the lunar environment.
The Apollo-era suits were notoriously rigid and designed exclusively for male test pilots. The Artemis III mission will land the first woman on the Moon, and the AxEMU is built to reflect that milestone. The highly adaptable suit is engineered to custom-fit an unprecedented range of crew members, accommodating both male and female bodies from the 1st to the 99th percentile in sizing.
While the suit represents next-generation technology, it features aesthetic callbacks to spaceflight history. The boots sport light blue soles, a direct homage to the overshoes worn by Apollo astronauts over 50 years ago. Additionally, the suit incorporates striking red stripes—a subtle nod to both traditional NASA commander markings and Prada's iconic Linea Rossa motif.
The AxEMU isn't just a garment; it is a personalized spacecraft. It is designed to sustain astronauts during eight-hour moonwalks in the permanently shadowed, freezing craters of the lunar South Pole. The suit features advanced onboard diagnostics, a regenerable carbon dioxide scrubbing system, and custom cooling technology to aggressively remove body heat.
This partnership signals a massive shift in how space exploration is funded and executed. By leveraging the commercial sector's rapid innovation and Prada's material sciences, Axiom Space is proving that the future of deep-space infrastructure will rely on cross-industry collaborations, turning the lunar surface into the next great frontier for private enterprise.