In pics: Japanese passport ranked world's most powerful, India at 84

Compiled by residence and citizenship planning company Henley & Partners, the Henley Passport Index ranks all the world’s passports based on data from the International Air Transport Association (Iata) and the firm’s research department.

The Index put Japan at the top of the list thanks to the impressive number of countries it offers access to visa-free or where it’s possible to get a visa on arrival. Singapore kept its place at number two, with a score of 190, while South Korea dropped to join Germany in third place with 189.

The top five was rounded out by Finland and Italy in fourth place (188) and Denmark, Luxembourg and Spain in fifth (187).

Although the UK and the US remain in the top 10, sharing eighth place with Norway, Greece and Belgium, it’s “a significant decline” from the number one spot they jointly held in 2015.

“European states such as Austria, Malta, and Switzerland clearly show that countries with a business-friendly environment tend to score highly when it comes to passport power. Likewise, by using the Human Freedom Index, we found a strong correlation between personal freedom and travel freedom.”

At the bottom of the index is Afghanistan, with a score of just 26.

1. Japan

The country has scored the number one position in the ranking for the third year in a row.

9. Australia

Australia is pretty well placed in the index which ranks it at number nine.

The country in the southern-hemisphere has access to 183 destinations without prior visas, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany as well as Iran.

66. Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was ranked 66th in the passport power index.

The Kingdom's subjects are subject to visa-on-arrival in 77 destinations across the globe, including, South Africa, Panama, Georgia and the Philippines.

84. India

India scored in at 84th position, with access to only 58 countries visa-free.

Among some of the countries where Indians can receive a visa on arrival include Iran, Qatar, Nepal and Madagascar. 

91. Jordan

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan scored relatively poor, with the rank 91 allotted to the Middle-Eastern country.

The citizens of the country are permitted visa upon arrival in Indonesia, Somalia, Kosovo and Syria, among others.

104. Pakistan

The Pakistani passport is among the least powerful according to the report.

Pakistanis can travel to only 32 countries without prior visa approvals, including Haiti, Somalia, Kenya and Samoa.

