In pics: Japanese passport ranked world's most powerful, India at 84

Compiled by residence and citizenship planning company Henley & Partners, the Henley Passport Index ranks all the world’s passports based on data from the International Air Transport Association (Iata) and the firm’s research department.

The Index put Japan at the top of the list thanks to the impressive number of countries it offers access to visa-free or where it’s possible to get a visa on arrival. Singapore kept its place at number two, with a score of 190, while South Korea dropped to join Germany in third place with 189.

The top five was rounded out by Finland and Italy in fourth place (188) and Denmark, Luxembourg and Spain in fifth (187).

Although the UK and the US remain in the top 10, sharing eighth place with Norway, Greece and Belgium, it’s “a significant decline” from the number one spot they jointly held in 2015.

“European states such as Austria, Malta, and Switzerland clearly show that countries with a business-friendly environment tend to score highly when it comes to passport power. Likewise, by using the Human Freedom Index, we found a strong correlation between personal freedom and travel freedom.”

At the bottom of the index is Afghanistan, with a score of just 26.