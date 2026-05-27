/PM Modi warns of ‘soaring temperatures’, urges caution as intense heatwave cripples India

Prime Minister Modi took to social media to issue directives to Indian citizens amid the escalating heatwave. He warned against the severe effects of intense heat and suggested measures.
As India battles an intense heatwave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (May 27) issued a message urging people to protect themselves from the scorching heat while also extending help to others.
In a series of social media posts, PM Modi pointed to the challenges accompanying the soaring temperatures and empathised with residents. He advised people to stay hydrated and to carry water when stepping out.
He urged citizens not to ignore symptoms of heat exhaustion like dizziness, nausea or extreme fatigue. He emphasised how it is important to show compassion and watch for such symptoms in people around us. “Ignoring these warning signs can quickly turn dangerous and may even lead to heatstroke", he warned.
The Prime Minister also appealed to check on elderly parents and grandparents whenever possible, reminding them to stay hydrated, take rest and avoid going outdoors during the afternoon hours.
He further encouraged citizens to take note of animals and birds around us. “A small bowl of water kept outside your home, balconies, terraces, shops or offices can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird”, he wrote.
The Prime Minister’s words come during a time when Indian residents are crippling under the rising heat. Scorching temperatures have been recorded over the past month, with parts of India touching the mercury as high as 48 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for severe heatwave conditions across several regions. Such extreme weather warrants strict precautions by citizens to safeguard themselves and loved ones.