Plus-size model, transgender, mother: Historic moments from Miss Universe 2023 night

| Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

The Miss Universe 2023 competition saw many firsts and historic moments. Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua made history at the 72nd Miss Universe as she became the first contestant from her country to win the prestigious crown. Palacios won the crown, but this year's pageant made history by breaking long-standing boundaries and welcoming mothers, married women, and plus-size models. As we celebrate the crowning of our new Miss Universe, here we look back at the historic highlights of this incredible event.

Miss Nicaragua!

Meet the new Miss Universe! Sheynnis Palacios won the coveted title at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant held in San Salvador, El Salvador. Sheynnis Palacios made history as she became the the first contestant from Nicaragua to win the prestigious crown.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Queen Mom!

Miss Guatemala Michelle Cohn made history at this year's Miss Universe pageant as the first mother to ever take part in the competition. The 28-year-old is the mother of two children, a model, and an entrepreneur.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Camila Avella

For the first time in the history of Miss Universe, married women have taken part in the competition. Miss Colombia Camila Avella, is the first married woman and a second mother to take part in the prestigious beauty pageant. Not only this, but she also became the first mother to reach Miss Universe 2023 top 5. During the Q&A round, Camila was asked: If this was your last day on earth, how would you live it? Camila answered: "I am already living it because I'm here. I'm breaking stereotypes being a woman, being a mother. It's to leave history, a legacy, something that I want to transmit to women, mothers, and children."

(Photograph: Twitter )

Miss Universe's first plus-size contestant

Miss Nepal Jane Dipika Garrett broke all the stereotypes as she confidently walked the ramp. She made history as the first plus-size contestant in the pageant and became an instant favourite of the netizens. During the swimsuit round, she wore a metallic one-piece swimsuit, highlighting her confidence and grace.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Marina Machete

In October 2023, Marina Machete made history by becoming the first transgender contestant to be crowned Miss Portugal. And went on to represent her country on the international pageant. In her bio, she wrote, “I'm most proud of the challenges I overcame with courage and strength. Leading me to develop humanity and kindness towards others in my life.”

(Photograph: Twitter )

Rikkie Valerie Kollé

Miss Netherlands Rikkie Valerie Kollé was the second transgender person to compete at this year's Miss Universe pageant. She has always voiced her support for the rights of the community and inclusivity in beauty pageants. In the video posted before the pageant, Rikkie said, "Miss Universe asked us to describe ourselves in one word. The word I'm choosing is 'victory,' because as a little boy I conquered all the things that came through my path - and look at me now, standing here as a strong, empowering and confident trans woman."

(Photograph: Twitter )