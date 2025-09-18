LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Pakistan-Saudi Defence Pact: Could oil be used as a weapon against India in a conflict?

Pakistan-Saudi Defence Pact: Could oil be used as a weapon against India in a conflict?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 18, 2025, 13:35 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 13:35 IST

Even under its pact, Saudi Arabia could opt for logistical, financial, and intelligence support, arms supplies, or diplomatic cover for Pakistan, without crossing the line into open hostilities with India.

1. Economic interdependence with India
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

1. Economic interdependence with India

India is one of Saudi Arabia’s largest oil buyers and a key trade partner in non-oil sectors under Vision 2030. Any direct war with India would jeopardise billions in revenue and disrupt Riyadh’s diversification plans. The economic self-damage outweighs any military gain.

2. Vulnerability of oil infrastructure
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

2. Vulnerability of oil infrastructure

Saudi Arabia’s oil fields and shipping routes in the Gulf are highly exposed to missile or drone strikes. In a conflict, India could target these chokepoints, crippling Saudi exports. This makes Riyadh cautious about escalating to a direct war it cannot fully defend against.

3. Indian diaspora factor
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Indian diaspora factor

Nearly 2.5 million Indians live and work in Saudi Arabia, sending home vital remittances. A direct war could put them at risk of deportation, hostility, or even hostage situations — something Riyadh would prefer to avoid, knowing India could retaliate diplomatically.

4. Risk of nuclear escalation
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Risk of nuclear escalation

India’s nuclear deterrent is a major check on Saudi military adventurism. Any Saudi intervention beyond indirect support could be perceived as a strategic escalation, inviting retaliation that Riyadh is ill-prepared to handle.

5. US and great-power constraints
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

5. US and great-power constraints

The United States remains the main security guarantor for Saudi Arabia. Washington is unlikely to greenlight Riyadh’s participation in a direct war against India, a major US partner and counterweight to China. Other powers like Russia and China would also discourage escalation.

6. Saudi Arabia’s limited warfighting experience
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

6. Saudi Arabia’s limited warfighting experience

Despite vast arms purchases, Saudi forces have shown limited effectiveness in sustained conflicts, as seen in Yemen. Fighting a sophisticated military like India’s, with advanced missile and naval capabilities, would be far riskier than supporting Pakistan indirectly.

7. Safer alternatives to direct war
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

7. Safer alternatives to direct war

Even under its pact, Saudi Arabia could opt for logistical, financial, and intelligence support, arms supplies, or diplomatic cover for Pakistan, without crossing the line into open hostilities with India. This allows Riyadh to honor commitments while avoiding catastrophic escalation.

Trending Photo

The secrets of Jezero crater: The Martian lake NASA thinks could have hosted life
7

The secrets of Jezero crater: The Martian lake NASA thinks could have hosted life

How many fighter jets can a single aircraft carrier hold?
7

How many fighter jets can a single aircraft carrier hold?

India vs Saudi Arabia: What would happen if they faced off militarily after defence pact with Pakistan?
7

India vs Saudi Arabia: What would happen if they faced off militarily after defence pact with Pakistan?

Pakistan-Saudi Defence Pact: Could oil be used as a weapon against India in a conflict?
7

Pakistan-Saudi Defence Pact: Could oil be used as a weapon against India in a conflict?

Mysterious fifth image in Einstein Cross stuns scientists. Could it be a hidden halo of dark matter?
8

Mysterious fifth image in Einstein Cross stuns scientists. Could it be a hidden halo of dark matter?