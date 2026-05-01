/Pakistan edges past India in press freedom as global media freedom declines: Check the list of top countries

Pakistan ranks above India in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders, though both countries remain in the “difficult” category.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has announced its annual report for the Press Freedom Index ahead of World Press Freedom Day on May 3. India finds itself at 157 out of the 180 countries, sliding 6 ranking since last year. Pakistan has found itself four places ahead at 153. Even under occupation, Palestine is freer than India. However, this is not a positive comparison as all of these countries remain difficult for the press to operate. India is followed by countries like Venezuela, Sudan, Afghanistan, China, North Korea, and Iran. In India’s case, the report states that the increasing use of national security laws has made the working environment for journalists progressively more difficult. Journalists directly involved in reporting are being specifically targeted or are facing legal harassment. The RSF said that the level of press freedom has been assessed based on five criteria: political, legal, economic, socio-cultural, and safety conditions.
Norway maintained the top spot for a decade. Its success is rooted in a robust legal framework that protects freedom of speech and a diverse media landscape that is largely free from political or commercial interference.
The Netherlands have shown significant improvement. after years of heightened threats against its investigative reporters. The government and law enforcement have prioritised the "PersVeilig" (PressSafe) protocol, which streamlines cooperation between the police and journalists to combat aggression.
Estonia ranks highly as a digital pioneer in the list. It has one of the highest tech savvy population globally. Despite its proximity to regional tensions, Estonia maintains a pluralistic media environment where critical reporting is a standard part of public life.
Denmark continues to excel at press freedom, like other Nordic countries, which are at the top of the index. Denmark's press freedom is driven by its government transparency. The media ecosystem is highly competitive and decentralised, making it harder to manipulate or create a monopoly over public narrative.
Sweden relies on the world's oldest press freedom law, dating back to 1766. It holds the fifth spot due to the long-standing tradition of openness, which ensures that public records are easily accessible. Though there are some concerns about the online abuses, specifically targeted at female journalists.