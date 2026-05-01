/Pakistan edges past India in press freedom as global media freedom declines: Check the list of top countries

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has announced its annual report for the Press Freedom Index ahead of World Press Freedom Day on May 3. India finds itself at 157 out of the 180 countries, sliding 6 ranking since last year. Pakistan has found itself four places ahead at 153. Even under occupation, Palestine is freer than India. However, this is not a positive comparison as all of these countries remain difficult for the press to operate. India is followed by countries like Venezuela, Sudan, Afghanistan, China, North Korea, and Iran. In India’s case, the report states that the increasing use of national security laws has made the working environment for journalists progressively more difficult. Journalists directly involved in reporting are being specifically targeted or are facing legal harassment. The RSF said that the level of press freedom has been assessed based on five criteria: political, legal, economic, socio-cultural, and safety conditions.