(Photograph: NASA )

Record Launches in 2024

By the end of 2024, Earth’s orbit had become even more crowded. A total of 3,665 space objects have been added to the orbital population. According to ISRO’s latest Indian Space Situational Assessment Report (ISSAR), a record 261 launch attempts were made globally in 2024, out of which 254 were successful. These launches placed at least 2,578 active satellites and 2,963 total objects into our orbit. Although the number of launches increased, the number of objects were also added, which was lower than in 2023 as it saw 3,135 objects launched from about 212 missions.