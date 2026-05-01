/OTT releases this month (May 2026): Glory, Citadel Season 2, The Punisher- 11 new titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

May 2026’s OTT releases offer something for everyone, from thrillers to drama to sequels. Scroll down to check the curated list of titles.
This month’s OTT releases offer a wide range of entertainment. From the comeback of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel Season 2 to the high-stakes action thriller Glory, the fifth month of the year promises a compelling mix of content for viewers, whether they are interested in intense or light-hearted binge-worthy content.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 1, 2026
The sports crime drama features Pulkit Samrat and Divyenndu as brothers who are navigating a corrupt boxing circuit in Haryana to avenge their sister's assault.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Directed by Ashish R, this is the final season of the popular crime thriller, which continues the intense power struggle within the Atwal family, focusing on the confrontation between Papaji and Rinku.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 6, 2026
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is returning with the second season of her most acclaimed spy thriller. Alongside Richard Madden, the drama follows a team that is taking on a high-stakes mission to stop a new conspiracy.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Set in Punjab, the upcoming show follows a sportsman who is embarking on the mission of investigating a drug syndicate within the rap music scene. It stars Raashii Khanna, rapper King, Palak Tiwari, and Shivankit Singh Parihar.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: May 12, 2026
The superhero fiction features Jon Bernthal as a battle-worn Frank Castle who is struggling with grief and trauma while searching for meaning beyond mindless vengeance.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 12, 2026
The narrative chronicles the love story between a music student and the university's star hockey player. The star-studded cast includes Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla, Josh Heuston, and many more.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Directed by Pulkit, the film stars Saif Ali Khan along with Rasika Dugal. The film follows a police officer facing a moral crisis between duty and family safety.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 20, 2026
Andrew Bernstein's action thriller centres on Jack Ryan, played by John Krasinski, who reunites with CIA operatives to navigate betrayal from an enemy who knows their moves and faces a past once thought settled.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 21, 2026
The sci-fi show is reportedly connected to the critically acclaimed show Stranger Things as a mature counterpart. It follows a group of retirees in a New Mexico retirement community who must unite to fight an otherworldly threat stealing time.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 27, 2026
Set in the 1930s, the crime thriller revolves around Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a private investigator in New York City who is struggling with his past as the city's only superhero following a personal tragedy.
Where to watch: Apple TV
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Based on Travolta's 1997 children's book, the film follows a young aviation enthusiast who is travelling on a 1950s cross-country flight to Hollywood.