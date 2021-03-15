Oscars 2021: Meet the Best Actor/Actress nominees

From multiple-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand to late Chadwick Boseman and newbies Steven Yeunh and Vanessa Kirby -- here's taking a look at the complete list of Best Actor and Actress nominations.

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman ranks in the first position in the Best Actor category. The late actor earned his first Oscar nomination for his outstanding work in 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'. Boseman earned laurels for her portrayal as Levee and he’s most likely to win a posthumous Oscar.

The actor created history at the Golden Globes by becoming the first black actor to win Posthumus Globe in the Best Actor category.

(Photograph:Twitter)