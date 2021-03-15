Oscars 2021: Meet the Best Actor/Actress nominees

From multiple-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand to late Chadwick Boseman and newbies Steven Yeunh and Vanessa Kirby -- here's taking a look at the complete list of Best Actor and Actress nominations.
Chadwick Boseman ranks in the first position in the Best Actor category. The late actor earned his first Oscar nomination for his outstanding work in 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'. Boseman earned laurels for her portrayal as Levee and he’s most likely to win a posthumous Oscar.
The actor created history at the Golden Globes by becoming the first black actor to win Posthumus Globe in the Best Actor category.
Anthony Hopkins
Hollywood veteran actor Anthony Hopkins is one of the oldest contenders in the Best Actor category. The recipient of multiple accolades, including an Academy Award, three BAFTAs, is up for his outstanding portrayal of the ageing father in Florian Zeller directorial 'The Father', who refuses all the assistance from his daughter.
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed made history as the first Muslim nominated for the Oscar for a lead actor with the recognition for his role in 'Sound of Metal'.
Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman, known for his versatility and intense acting style and regarded as one of the greatest actors of his generation, scored his third Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category for his Netflix movie ‘Mank’.
Steven Yeun
Steven Yeun made history by becoming the first Asian American actor to be nominated for the Best Actor Oscar. Yeun portrayal as Jacob in Lee Isaac Chung’s 'Minari' has won people hearts and earned him widespread critical acclaim.
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand, one of Hollywood's acclaimed actress, and is known for her portrayals of quirky, headstrong female characters. This year, Frances incredible work earned her 6th Oscar nomination for 'Nomadland' in the Best Actress category, which also marks Frances third nomination in the same category.
Vanessa Kirby
Venessa Kirby earned a rave review for her performance in Netflix 'Pieces of Woman', which has earned her back-to-back nomination this year at various prestigious awards including BAFTA, Golden Globes and now Oscars. Kirby earned her first Academy nomination in her career spanning 10 years.
Andra Day
Following her Golden Globes surprise win, Andra Day is again up in the same category. The Globes winning raised the winning bar for the actress in Academy and made her one of the strongest contenders of the Best Actress category. This is Day's first Oscar nomination.
Viola Davis
In the pandemic year, Viola Davis made waves with her incredible portrayal as the mother of blues in 'Ma Rainey Black Bottom'. Davis has become the most nominated Black actress in the history of the Academy Awards with a total of four over the course of her amazing career.
She had won an Academy previously in 2016 for 'Fences' in the Best Supporting Actor category.
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan has got her second Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category. Mulligan garnered universal acclaim for her performance in Emerald Fennell's thriller 'Promising Young Woman'.