Operation Sindoor: S-400, HQ-9, Iron Dome and other major air defence systems around the world

The S-400 is Russia’s top air defence system. It can track and destroy aircraft, drones, and missiles at long distances. Many countries trust the S-400 for its advanced radar and powerful missiles.
The S-500 is the latest Russian air defence system. It can intercept ballistic missiles and even some satellites. With cutting-edge technology, the S-500 is seen as the future of air defence.
The Aster system, made by France and Italy, is known for its speed and accuracy. It protects cities and military bases from enemy missiles and aircraft, making it a favourite in Europe and beyond.
The American Patriot system is famous worldwide. Used in many countries, it can shoot down enemy missiles and planes. Patriots are key to the defence of the US and its allies.
Barak-8 is a joint project by Israel and India. It is designed to defend against all types of airborne threats, including cruise missiles. Barak-8 is now the backbone of India’s air defence.
China’s HQ-9 was built to rival Russia's S-300. They are used to protect big cities and military sites. However, the HQ-9 failed during an attack from India on terrorist camps in Lahore, raising questions about its reliability.
During Operation Sindoor, modern air defence systems were tested under real conditions. India's S-400 performed well, but Pakistan's HQ-9 failed in Lahore, showing why reliability matters. In today’s world, strong air defence can decide the outcome of any conflict.