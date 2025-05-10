Operation Sindoor: How to activate 'emergency alerts' on your iPhone and android devices amid Indo-Pak war tensions

Why You Must Enable Emergency Alerts Right Now
With tensions escalating between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, receiving timely emergency alerts on your phone can be life-saving. These alerts warn about imminent threats like missile attacks, drone incursions, natural disasters, or terrorist strikes, allowing citizens to react quickly.
What Are Emergency Alerts?
Emergency alerts are government-authorised, location-based notifications sent over a dedicated broadcast channel. They bypass standard mobile networks to ensure delivery—even during heavy congestion. These messages are free and don’t require any subscription or app.
How to Turn On Alerts on Android Devices
- Go to Settings - Tap Safety and Emergency or search Emergency alerts - Select Wireless Emergency Alerts - Enable all options like “Extreme threats” and “Severe threats” - Note: Settings might differ on Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, etc. The feature could be under “Advanced” or “Cell Broadcast.”
How to Enable Alerts on iPhones
- Open the Settings app - Go to Notifications - Scroll to the bottom to find Government Alerts - Toggle Emergency Alerts, Severe Alerts, and Test Alerts ON. - This ensures you receive critical updates instantly, even when other apps fail to load.
Alerts You Can Expect
- Air strikes or missile threats - Terrorist attacks or public safety emergencies - Natural disasters (earthquakes, floods, etc.) - Evacuation orders or curfews They often come with distinct sounds and vibration patterns to alert you even when the phone is on silent.
What Triggered the Need for These Alerts?
After India launched Operation Sindoor—a massive strike on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK—hostilities intensified. Pakistan responded with drone and missile attacks targeting 15 Indian cities, prompting the Indian Army to repulse the threats overnight. Such rapid developments necessitate real-time updates.