Old vs New Labour Laws: Everything you need to know about labour code reforms

Published: Nov 22, 2025, 16:17 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 16:17 IST

Minimum wages, payment rules and bonus rules were in separate Acts and varied by state/sector. The Code on Wages consolidates minimum wage, payment and bonus rules and enables a national floor wage while retaining state powers to set higher minima.

1. What changed — a quick summary
1. What changed — a quick summary

Old: 29 separate central labour laws covering wages, industrial relations, social security, and occupational safety (Payment of Wages Act, Minimum Wages Act, Factories Act, and many others).

New: These 29 laws have been consolidated into four codes, Code on Wages, Industrial Relations Code, Social Security Code, and Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions (OSH) Code — to standardise and simplify compliance across India.

2. Scope and who is covered
2. Scope and who is covered

Old: Laws had patchy coverage, many applied only to organised/factory sectors; informal, contract and gig workers were often outside core protections.

New: The codes are written to extend coverage more uniformly, explicitly recognising gig and platform workers, fixed-term employees and wider categories in the unorganised sector; social security provisions are broadened. This is intended to formalise many previously excluded workers.

3. Wages & benefits — what’s different
3. Wages & benefits — what’s different

Old: Minimum wages, payment rules and bonus rules were in separate Acts and varied by state/sector.

New: The Code on Wages consolidates minimum wage, payment and bonus rules and enables a national floor wage while retaining state powers to set higher minima. It requires employers to provide written contracts and standardises wage compliance.

4. Working hours, overtime and shifts
4. Working hours, overtime and shifts

Old: Standard eight-hour day rules existed but enforcement and exemptions varied across statutes.

New: The codes permit daily working hours to be extended up to 12 hours provided the weekly limit is 48 hours; overtime provisions remain (typically paid at higher rates). Night-work rules for women are specifically addressed with safeguards. These changes increase flexibility but also shift compliance responsibilities to employers.

5. Industrial relations, layoffs and retrenchment
5. Industrial relations, layoffs and retrenchment

Old: Firms with 100+ employees typically needed government permission for layoffs/closures in some states; industrial dispute procedures were fragmented.

New: Thresholds for mandatory government approval for layoffs/closures have been raised to 300 employees, giving firms more latitude for workforce adjustments; the Industrial Relations Code also seeks to streamline dispute resolution mechanisms. Trade unions have criticised this as weakening worker protection.

6. Social security & gig workers
6. Social security & gig workers

Old: EPF/ESI/social security schemes primarily covered organised-sector employees; gig/platform workers were largely outside formal schemes.


New: The Social Security Code explicitly includes gig and platform workers, aims to widen social-security access (pensions, gratuity, health coverage) and promotes digital registration and portable benefits. It also reduces the qualifying period for some benefits (for example, fixed-term employees’ access to gratuity was eased under the reforms).

7. Occupational safety, health and working conditions (OSH)
7. Occupational safety, health and working conditions (OSH)

Old: Multiple sectoral safety laws with differing rules for factories, mines, construction etc.


New: The OSH Code consolidates safety, health and welfare provisions across sectors, emphasising standards, inspections, medical checks and employer responsibility for workplace safety. It also aims to harmonise reporting and enforcement.

