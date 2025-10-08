/October supermoon: Stunning photos of the full moon from around the world

Full Moon photos: October's Full Moon, also known as Harvest Moon, was the first supermoon in a series of three this year. Stunning pictures captured from around the world showcase the beauty of the Moon as it appears at its biggest.
October’s full moon, also known as the Harvest Moon, rose late on Monday and was visible across the world, presenting a spectacle like no other. The moon peaked at different times in parts of the world. It was a supermoon, the first of three consecutive supermoons this year. According to NASA, the moon will remain at 97 per cent or greater fullness till October 8. The second supermoon of 2025 will rise on November 5 and will be followed by the third one on December 4. Here are some stunning shots of October's Full Moon from around the world.
An airplane is capturd in front of the Full Moon of October.
The full moon can be seen setting behind a mosque in El-Shorouk on the eastern outskirts of Cairo, early on October 7.
The Harvest supermoon can be seen rising over the Gulf waters off the coast of Kuwait City.
This photo shows the full moon over the Metropolitan Cathedral in Bogota.
The supermoon of October, the first in a series of three consecutive full moons, is seen in Paris.
The full moon sets behind Mount Eibal as pictured from Nablus in the occupied West Bank before sunrise early on October 7.
This photo shows a spider on its web with the October supermoon in the background.
The full moon rises over the waters in Singapore.