/October supermoon: Stunning photos of the full moon from around the world

October’s full moon, also known as the Harvest Moon, rose late on Monday and was visible across the world, presenting a spectacle like no other. The moon peaked at different times in parts of the world. It was a supermoon, the first of three consecutive supermoons this year. According to NASA, the moon will remain at 97 per cent or greater fullness till October 8. The second supermoon of 2025 will rise on November 5 and will be followed by the third one on December 4. Here are some stunning shots of October's Full Moon from around the world.