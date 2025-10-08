LOGIN
October supermoon: Stunning photos of the full moon from around the world

Published: Oct 08, 2025, 11:09 IST | Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 11:09 IST

Full Moon photos: October's Full Moon, also known as Harvest Moon, was the first supermoon in a series of three this year. Stunning pictures captured from around the world showcase the beauty of the Moon as it appears at its biggest.

October Full Moon
1 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

October Full Moon

October’s full moon, also known as the Harvest Moon, rose late on Monday and was visible across the world, presenting a spectacle like no other. The moon peaked at different times in parts of the world. It was a supermoon, the first of three consecutive supermoons this year. According to NASA, the moon will remain at 97 per cent or greater fullness till October 8. The second supermoon of 2025 will rise on November 5 and will be followed by the third one on December 4. Here are some stunning shots of October's Full Moon from around the world.

Full Moon in Singapore
2 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Full Moon in Singapore

An airplane is capturd in front of the Full Moon of October.

Full Moon in Egypt
3 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Full Moon in Egypt

The full moon can be seen setting behind a mosque in El-Shorouk on the eastern outskirts of Cairo, early on October 7.

Full Moon in Kuwait
4 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Full Moon in Kuwait

The Harvest supermoon can be seen rising over the Gulf waters off the coast of Kuwait City.

Supermoon in Colombia
5 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Supermoon in Colombia

This photo shows the full moon over the Metropolitan Cathedral in Bogota.

Full Moon in France
6 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Full Moon in France

The supermoon of October, the first in a series of three consecutive full moons, is seen in Paris.

Supermoon over occupied West Bank
7 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Supermoon over occupied West Bank

The full moon sets behind Mount Eibal as pictured from Nablus in the occupied West Bank before sunrise early on October 7.

Supermoon in France
8 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Supermoon in France

This photo shows a spider on its web with the October supermoon in the background.

Supermoon in Singapore
9 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Supermoon in Singapore

The full moon rises over the waters in Singapore.

