Notting Hill Carnival: All about London's wild street party - see pic

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Aug 26, 2025, 14:30 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 14:30 IST

The 2025 edition of Notting Hill Carnival has wrapped after three days of endless fun, dance and a few arrests. The world-famous parade had millions of people coming to the streets of West London. Check the photos here:

Notting Hill Carnival
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Notting Hill Carnival

The streets of West London came alive with colour, music, and joy as the Notting Hill Carnival, Europe’s largest cultural event and the world’s second-biggest street festival, took over the city once again.

This year’s three-day extravaganza began on August 23 with the Junior Panorama, a celebration of young talent, and concluded on August 25 with the dazzling Main Parade.

Shades of Green
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Shades of Green

Dating back to the 1960s, the Notting Hill Carnival is a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture and heritage. The event showcases the richness of tradition through its mesmerising costumes, high-beat rhythms, and electrifying performances. Shimmering sequins, feathers, and bold colours bring more zeal to the event.

Shimmers all over!
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Shimmers all over!

Carnival-goers stepped out in their most fabulous outfits, dancing through the streets. With wide smiles and a lot of energy, millions came together to bring the Caribbean spirit to London, transforming the city into a sea of colour, music, and unity.

Carnival fun
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Carnival fun

Celebrating the 59th edition of the festival, the event attracted millions of participants. The picture depicts a group of performers posing on the street for a photograph.

Fun and vibe!
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Fun and vibe!

Women and their outfits were the highlight of the event, with detailed outfits all studded with stones. In the picture, the girl strikes a fun pose as she flaunts her revealing carnival attire, which features beautiful details. Her matching crown added more drama to her look.

A tribute to culture
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

A tribute to culture

Notting Hill Carnival, which is Europe's biggest street party, has performers stepping out in brightly coloured outfits.

