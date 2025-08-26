/Notting Hill Carnival: All about London's wild street party - see pic

The 2025 edition of Notting Hill Carnival has wrapped after three days of endless fun, dance and a few arrests. The world-famous parade had millions of people coming to the streets of West London. Check the photos here:
The streets of West London came alive with colour, music, and joy as the Notting Hill Carnival, Europe’s largest cultural event and the world’s second-biggest street festival, took over the city once again.
This year’s three-day extravaganza began on August 23 with the Junior Panorama, a celebration of young talent, and concluded on August 25 with the dazzling Main Parade.
Dating back to the 1960s, the Notting Hill Carnival is a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture and heritage. The event showcases the richness of tradition through its mesmerising costumes, high-beat rhythms, and electrifying performances. Shimmering sequins, feathers, and bold colours bring more zeal to the event.
Carnival-goers stepped out in their most fabulous outfits, dancing through the streets. With wide smiles and a lot of energy, millions came together to bring the Caribbean spirit to London, transforming the city into a sea of colour, music, and unity.
Celebrating the 59th edition of the festival, the event attracted millions of participants. The picture depicts a group of performers posing on the street for a photograph.
Women and their outfits were the highlight of the event, with detailed outfits all studded with stones. In the picture, the girl strikes a fun pose as she flaunts her revealing carnival attire, which features beautiful details. Her matching crown added more drama to her look.
Notting Hill Carnival, which is Europe's biggest street party, has performers stepping out in brightly coloured outfits.