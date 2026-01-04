/North Korea sends tough message to US after Venezuela attack, fires multiple ballistic missiles

The missile launch comes at the backdrop of South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung trip to China for a summit. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that it detected several ballistic missile launches from North Korea’s capital region around 7:50 a.m. It said the missiles were fired in a direction toward North Korea’s eastern waters but gave no further details like how far they traveled. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it has bolstered its surveillance posture and is closely exchanging information with the US and Japan on North Korea missile launches. Japan’s defense ministry said it also spotted suspected missile launches by North Korea. There were no immediate reports of any damages.