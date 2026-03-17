'Is this fake too?' Netanyahu sends message to 'brave people of Iran' in new video amid AI and death rumours

As far as official response is concerned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "fine” and leading the operations in Iran. The coffee shop - the Sataf – Jerusalem - where he went also posted photos and videos of the visit by Netanyahu and confirmed in its caption that he indeed visited on Mar 15. Reuters verified the video's location from file imagery of the cafe, which matched the interiors seen in ​the video.

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