/Nepal protests: Gen-Z dances, plays UNO and films reels while country burns!

Nepal is gripped by one of the most volatile uprisings in its recent history. What began as anger against a sudden government ban on social media platforms has spiralled into full-scale unrest led by the country’s youth. On September 4, authorities restricted access to 26 platforms, sparking a furious backlash. The ban was later lifted, but not before thousands of young protesters flooded the streets, torching government offices, clashing with security forces, and targeting politicians’ homes. The uprising has claimed the lives of at least 30 people, according to Reuters. The resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli did little to stem the anger.
While the protests reflected genuine frustrations over unemployment, corruption and political instability, a bizarre trend emerged amid the flames. Videos surfaced of young demonstrators using the protests as a backdrop for social media 'reels.' In one widely shared clip, a protester dances in front of a burning building draped in the national flag. Others were seen riding on stolen office chairs, drumming on metal buckets, and completing viral dance challenges as smoke filled the air.
One video in particular drew outrage online: a young man performing choreographed moves while what many users identified as Nepal’s Parliament building burned behind him. As the camera panned, other protesters appeared to join in, laughing and dancing. The footage went viral across platforms, prompting heated debates about the seriousness of the uprising. 'So sad! This Gen Z does not know that they will take decades to rise from this destruction,' one user wrote, while another added: 'I was supporting them at first. But now this is turning into an issue.'
Beyond dancing and filming reels, some protesters have taken bizarre stunts to extremes. Videos show young demonstrators climbing onto terraces, performing Instagram trends while chaos unfolds below. Others wear kitchen utensils as makeshift helmets, or sit atop barricades and office chairs while performing stunts.
Some were even seen playing card games like Uno as smoke and flames surround them. Such viral videos have shocked observers not only for their audacity but for their apparent disregard for the gravity of the situation.
Beyond the viral videos, the protests have taken a deadly and destructive turn. Several government buildings and hotels have been torched, and homes of senior leaders targeted. The demonstrations, which began as opposition to a digital crackdown, have broadened into a sweeping rejection of Nepal’s political establishment. Meanwhile, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has agreed to become interim Prime Minister of the country.
The protest videos reveal a generational divide in how movements are staged and consumed. Nepal’s 'Gen Z,' raised on TikTok and Instagram, appear to treat protests not only as political acts but also as moments to capture and broadcast online. For many viewers, the spectacle of dancing in front of burning government buildings highlighted a troubling collision between activism and entertainment.
With the government in disarray and political leaders resigning one after another, Nepal’s crisis shows no signs of easing. The youth-led protests began with anger over censorship but have now evolved into an uprising fuelled by decades of frustration. Yet the viral videos have complicated public perceptions. They raise an unsettling question: are Nepal’s young protesters reshaping politics, or trivialising it for views?