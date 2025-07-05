Neeraj Chopra's all-time best throws - ranked

Ahead of the Neeraj Chopra classic in Bengaluru, here is a look at the five longest throws of Neeraj Chopra as we gear up for the event. He has only breached the 90-metre mark once in his career.
Neeraj Chopra created history by breaching the coveted 90-metre barrier for the first time in his career at the Doha Diamond League held on 16 May 2025. With a thunderous throw of 90.23 metres, he not only set a new personal best but also broke his own Indian national record.
Before his 90.23m effort, Neeraj’s career-best and national record stood at 89.94 metres, achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League on 30 June 2022. This performance was a clear statement of his growing consistency at the global level.
Neeraj delivered another stellar performance at the Lausanne Diamond League on 22 August 2024, where he threw 89.49 metres. This throw was part of a string of top-level performances in his build-up to the Paris Olympics.
In the men’s javelin final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Neeraj produced a massive throw of 89.45 metres, securing a silver medal for India. Though he narrowly missed defending his Olympic gold from Tokyo 2020, the throw was his best-ever mark at any Olympic Games.
Just two days before the final, Neeraj threw 89.34 metres in the qualifying round at the 2024 Olympics, easily securing his place in the final. This was one of the longest-ever throws in Olympic qualifying history and a clear message to his rivals that he was in top form.