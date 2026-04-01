/Absolutely not a joke! NASA is launching to the Moon on April Fools' Day

In a remarkable twist of celestial timing, Artemis 2 is launching during April's full moon, known as the Pink Moon. Commander Jeremy Hansen reflected on the coincidence ahead of launch, saying he looks up at the moon quite regularly thinking about this mission and the upcoming missions that will follow. The Pink Moon rising as four astronauts depart for it is the kind of poetic detail no scriptwriter could have planned and no amount of April Fools jokes could overshadow.