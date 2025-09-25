NASA Artemis 2 to Moon: From launch to return, here's how the mission will unfold

The TLI burn will ultimately send the crew on an outbound trip to the Moon that will last about four days. The Orion will go around the backside of the Moon, creating the figure eight, over 230,000 miles from Earth. The Artemis II crew will go approximately 4,700 miles beyond the far side of the Moon, and from here will be able to grasp a wonderful view of both the Moon and Earth. From Orion, they will be able to see the Moon up close, with Earth a quarter-million miles behind it. They will finally undertake a four-day return trip and splashdown.