Naagin, Brahmāstra, Salakaar, and more: Best Mouni Roy shows and movies to watch on OTT platforms

Mouni Roy, a highly acclaimed actress, dancer and singer of Indian cinema. The artist started her career with TV series and then upgraded her game by featuring in the Bollywood movies. Let's recall her best shows and movies that she took part in.
Highly acclaimed actress Mouni Roy started her career in 2006 from TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actress marked her presence and continued showing her performance in many other shows like Devo ke Dev: Mahdev and Naagin. These TV shows gave her career a good start with which she never stopped giving her best to the industry.
Ekta Kapoor's serial, Naagin is one of the biggest TV show which she started starring Mouni Roy as Shivanya, a Naagin in it. The show gained much popularity due to its great cinematic scenes, an intense love story and combat fight scenes between Naagin and her enemies.
Roy as Junoon in the movie, a powerful, strong, and fierce villain who was in charge of all the evil forces. It bagged her a lot of praise and attention from the critics.
In this series, she played the role of Maryam. The story circles on an Indian spy who is on a mission to uncover the hidden truths and national secrets through his intelligence and determination which are protected by the Pakistan's security.
A comedy horror movie based on an obsessive love story of Shantanu and Mohabbat starring Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy respectively. The ghost gets possessive about the boy Shantanu and starts haunting anyone who comes in between them.
The plot of the movie highlights the crime reporter Lenny who gets stuck into a plot of greed and misfortune web. Then he came up with an idea that he must use his journalism tactics to unearth the sinister conspiracy.