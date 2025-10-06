/Mountains of gold! These Asian countries have the largest gold reserves - Check if India made the list

Asia's biggest gold holders: From China to India, these ten countries hold some of the world’s largest gold reserves, according to Trading Economics data.
China holds 2,299 tonnes of gold as of June 2025.
India bags the second rank in Asia and boasts 880 tonnes in gold reserves, trailing only China.
Japan’s reserves stand at 846 tonnes as of June 2025.
Taiwan’s central bank holds 424 tonnes of gold, according to data is from Trading Economics.
Uzbekistan’s gold reserves fell to 365 tonnes in June from 368 tonnes earlier.
As of March 2025, Saudi Arabia has 323 tonnes in gold holdings.
Kazakhstan boosted its reserves to 306 tonnes in June 2025, up from 290 tonnes previously.
Lebanon’s reserves, as per the data, stand at 287 tonnes.
Thailand’s central bank maintains 235 tonnes of gold in reserves.
Singapore’s gold reserves stand at 204 tonnes.