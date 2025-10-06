LOGIN
Mountains of gold! These Asian countries have the largest gold reserves - Check if India made the list

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 06, 2025, 12:02 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 12:02 IST

Asia's biggest gold holders: From China to India, these ten countries hold some of the world’s largest gold reserves, according to Trading Economics data.

China
1 / 10
(Photograph: Pexels)

China

China holds 2,299 tonnes of gold as of June 2025.

India
2 / 10
(Photograph: Pexels)

India

India bags the second rank in Asia and boasts 880 tonnes in gold reserves, trailing only China.

Japan
3 / 10
(Photograph: Pexels)

Japan

Japan’s reserves stand at 846 tonnes as of June 2025.

Taiwan
4 / 10
(Photograph: Pexels)

Taiwan

Taiwan’s central bank holds 424 tonnes of gold, according to data is from Trading Economics.

Uzbekistan
5 / 10
(Photograph: Pexels)

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s gold reserves fell to 365 tonnes in June from 368 tonnes earlier.

Saudi Arabia
6 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Saudi Arabia

As of March 2025, Saudi Arabia has 323 tonnes in gold holdings.

Kazakhstan
7 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan boosted its reserves to 306 tonnes in June 2025, up from 290 tonnes previously.

Lebanon
8 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Lebanon

Lebanon’s reserves, as per the data, stand at 287 tonnes.

Thailand
9 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Thailand

Thailand’s central bank maintains 235 tonnes of gold in reserves.

Singapore
10 / 10
(Photograph: Pexels)

Singapore

Singapore’s gold reserves stand at 204 tonnes.

