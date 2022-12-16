Most Searched Asians Worldwide 2022: Virat Kohli, Katrina Kaif in top 5

Written By: Zeba Khan Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

Google is out with its annual Most Searched Asians Worldwide 2022 list and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli makes it to top 3. He's the only Indian in top 3 while actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt land in number 4 and 5 positions respectively. Find out here if your favourite celebrities make it to the list or not:

Kim Tae-hyung

BTS member Kim Tae-hyung also known professionally as V, is a South Korean singer who is known and widely loved for his unique "husky" voice as fans call it. V topped the list as the most searched Asian celebrity worldwide this year.

(Photograph: Twitter )

jung kook

BTS star Jeon Jung-kook landed on number 2 on the most searched Google list because of his popularity and fandom. Jungkook is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. In 2022, he was featured on the single 'Left and Right' by American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, which peaked at number 22 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Later that year, he became the first South Korean singer to release a song for the FIFA World Cup soundtrack, with 'Dreamers', which he subsequently performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony.

(Photograph: Twitter )

virat kohli

Virat Kohli finds himself at a sweet spot of number 3 on the Most Searched Asian list for the year. The Indian cricketer is great on field and has a massive following on social media platforms too with fans wanting to know what he's upto most of the times. He is the only Indian on the top 3 list.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Katrina Kaif

Ending 2022 on a high note, Indian actress Katrina Kaif had some movie releases this year and personal achievements which kept her relevant in terms of news. Katrina featured in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi', has a few films in the lineup and ofcourse got married to her beau Vicky Kaushal. Katrina Kaif is 4th on the list.

(Photograph: Twitter )

alia bhatt

If there was one Indian actress who can boast of 2022 being the best of all years, it has to be Alia Bhatt. Her films, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, her own production 'Darlings', 'Brahmastra' with Ayan Mukerji to name a few were some of the biggest and successful films of the year. Also, Alia got married to the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor and became a mother. Alia Bhatt rounds out top 5 in the Most Searched Asian list.

(Photograph: Twitter )