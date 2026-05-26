/Most Goals Scored in a Single World Cup Edition (Top 5)

Discover the lethal finishers who dominated a single tournament. From Just Fontaine's legendary 13 goals in borrowed boots to Eusébio's heroics, here are the top 5 most goals scored in a single World Cup edition.
French striker Just Fontaine scored his 13 goals in a single World Cup edition (in Sweden, 1958), using a pair of borrowed boots after his own tore right before the tournament. He scored in every single game he played.
Sandor Kocsis led Hungary's legendary ‘Magical Magyars’ in the 1954 edition, scoring 11 goals in just his first 4 matches. This feat also made him the fastest player to reach double digits in a single tournament. Kocsis was only held scoreless in the final, which West Germany won 3-2.
One of the greatest of all time, Gerd Müller, also known as ‘Der Bomber’, had his goal-scoring spree on full display during the 1970 edition in Mexico. Germany’s Muller scored back-to-back hat-tricks in the group stage, adding more goals to his tally later in the knockouts.
Brazilian striker Ademir was perhaps the first football hero in the post-war World Cup in 1950 in Brazil. In the home edition, he scored nine goals, including four against Sweden in the Final Round (Group Format). Brazil finished as runners-up in that edition.
Portugal’s Eusebio, also known as ‘Black Panther’, carried his team on his back in the 1966 edition in England, which the hosts won. The highlight of his World Cup campaign came against North Korea, when Portugal was down 0-3, and he scored four successive goals to single-handedly power his team to a famous win.