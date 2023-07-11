Mexican volcano crater home to 'unique' football pitch

Updated: Jul 11, 2023

In Mexico City, a volcano crater has become home to a football pitch. Teoca volcano crater has become a practicing ground for football teams in Mexico City

Teoca volcano football pitch

Teoca volcano is an inactive volcano which rises around 2,700 meters (8,900 feet) above sea level. It is located in the Xochimilco district of Mexico City. Over a period of time it has grown to become a football pitch for the football teams there.

Transformed into a football venue

A green lush region in the southeast of Mexico City, the area was once a ceremonial center. However, after being unused for years, it was transformed into a football venue.

Football practice at Teoca

The inactive Teoca volcano crater in Mexico City is home to football teams who practice here every weekend. Around 10 teams belonging to amateur league practice football at this pitch over the weekends.



Enchanting transformation

People around the world marvel at the transformation of the Mexican volcano crater into a football pitch. Adrian Garcia, a graphic designer said, "It's a unique pitch. It's very nice to come here to distract yourself to relax with friends and family."

Nice setting to play football

However, the football pitch is not just enchanting for architects and graphic designer. Members of the football teams that practice at the Teoca volcano crater football pitch also marvel at the beauty of the pitch. Daniel Mancilla Pena, a 47-year-old goalkeeper said, "It's fantastic. It's very impressive to come all the way up here to the pitch and to have a very nice setting to play football."

Beauty to be revered

A single road reaches the summit. A thick mist covers the football pitch at dawn. Surrounded by lush greens on all sides, the ground is a beauty to be revered.

The Ring of Fire

Teoca is not the only volcano in Mexico. Mexico sits in the world's most seismically and volcanically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, where the Pacific plate meets surrounding tectonic plates. According to experts from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, there are more than 200 volcanoes, most of them inactive, in the south of Mexico City.

