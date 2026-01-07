/Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 600 Test wickets

Five legendary bowlers rewrote Test cricket history by racing to 600 wickets. From spin magic to fast bowling mastery, this elite list highlights record-breaking feats, iconic venues, and moments that defined greatness across different eras of the game.
Sri Lanka’s spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan reached 600 Test wickets in March 2006 against Bangladesh at Bogra. Known for his magical off-spin, he did it in just 101 matches, showing incredible skill and consistency over 13 years.
India’s legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble claimed his 600th Test wicket in January 2008 versus Australia at W.A.C.A. He achieved this in 124 matches after 17 years of relentless bowling, earning respect for his accuracy and fighting spirit.
Australia’s spin master Shane Warne reached 600 wickets in August 2005 against England at Manchester. He took 126 matches to achieve this milestone, leaving a mark with his sharp leg-spin and incredible cricketing mind.
England’s pace ace James Anderson became part of the 600-wicket club in August 2020 against Pakistan at Southampton. It took him 156 matches over 17 years, making him the fastest English bowler to reach this record in Test cricket history.
England’s towering fast bowler Stuart Broad reached 600 wickets in July 2023 versus Australia at Manchester. Achieving it in 166 matches across 15 years, Broad has been a key figure with his swing and pace, thrilling fans worldwide.