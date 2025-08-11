LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet Olympus! A space robot that could help humans explore the most dangerous parts of Mars

This space robot could help humans explore the most dangerous parts of Mars

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 16:50 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 16:50 IST

As humanity sets its sights on Mars, a new kind of robotic explorer is being built to lead the way. Meet Olympus, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) four-legged robot designed to thrive in the Red Planet’s harshest environments, from rocky plains to deep lava tubes.

A Leap Beyond Wheeled Rovers
1 / 7
(Photograph: ESA)

A Leap Beyond Wheeled Rovers

While traditional Mars rovers use wheels or tracks, Olympus walks, jumps, and reorients itself with four mechanical legs. This design allows it to tackle steep slopes, climb over boulders, and even explore underground lava tubes, places where wheeled machines would get stuck.

Harnessing Mars’ Lower Gravity
2 / 7
(Photograph: ESA)

Harnessing Mars’ Lower Gravity

Mars has just 38 per cent of Earth’s gravity, giving Olympus a unique edge. It can leap much higher than on Earth, clearing obstacles in a single bound and covering difficult terrain with ease. This makes it an ideal scout for exploring dangerous or unreachable areas.

Learning Like a Living Creature
3 / 7
(Photograph: ESA)

Learning Like a Living Creature

Olympus isn’t just built for rough terrain, it’s built to learn. Using reinforcement learning, a form of machine learning that works through trial and error, the robot adapts to new environments without human intervention. Over time, it perfects its movements to stay stable and efficient.

Trained in Space-Like Conditions
4 / 7
(Photograph: ESA)

Trained in Space-Like Conditions

To prepare for Mars, ESA tests Olympus in simulated microgravity environments. These trials teach the robot to navigate changing angles and unexpected shifts in orientation — essential skills for surviving on other worlds.

A Future Astronaut Companion
5 / 7
(Photograph: ESA)

A Future Astronaut Companion

When humans finally step foot on Mars, Olympus could be there first. It might act as a scout, mapping terrain, checking weather conditions, or even venturing underground to search for signs of past water or life.

Exploring the Martian Underworld
6 / 7
(Photograph: Reuters)

Exploring the Martian Underworld

One of Olympus’s most ambitious missions could be entering Martian lava tubes. massive volcanic caves that may offer shelter for future astronauts. These areas could hold clues about the planet’s geological history and even potential habitats for human colonies.

Shaping the Next Era of Space Exploration
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Shaping the Next Era of Space Exploration

Olympus is more than just a robot; it’s a partner in exploration. By combining agility, intelligence, and adaptability, it represents a new generation of robotic helpers that could make Mars not only reachable but survivable.

Trending Photo

This space robot could help humans explore the most dangerous parts of Mars
7

This space robot could help humans explore the most dangerous parts of Mars

Cinema in 1947: From Jugnu to Neel Kamal, films Indians loved in the year of Independence
7

Cinema in 1947: From Jugnu to Neel Kamal, films Indians loved in the year of Independence

Tadpole, Black Eye and Cosmic Owl: What makes these 7 galaxies the weirdest in the universe?
8

Tadpole, Black Eye and Cosmic Owl: What makes these 7 galaxies the weirdest in the universe?

From Virat Kohli to Sanath Jayasuriya, 5 batters to score fastest hundreds in Asia Cup history (ODIs + T20Is)
5

From Virat Kohli to Sanath Jayasuriya, 5 batters to score fastest hundreds in Asia Cup history (ODIs + T20Is)

Russia's Satan II missile: All about THIS superweapon dubbed as 'world's deadliest nuclear missile'
5

Russia's Satan II missile: All about THIS superweapon dubbed as 'world's deadliest nuclear missile'