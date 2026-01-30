/Meet 5 batters with most sixes in Jan 2026: SHOCKING! Harshit Rana ahead of Virat and Rohit

LOGIN
Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 30, 2026, 12:47 IST | Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 12:47 IST

January 2026 ODIs saw power-hitting take centre stage as a few batters dominated the six-hitting charts. Big scores, fearless strokeplay and timely maximums highlighted how clearing the ropes has become a key weapon in modern ODI cricket.

Harry Brook (England)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Harry Brook (England)

Harry Brook topped the six-hitting charts in January 2026, smashing nine sixes in just three ODI innings. His fearless strokeplay and ability to clear the ropes with ease made him England’s most explosive batter during the month.

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

Daryl Mitchell combined power with consistency to finish second on the list. The New Zealand all-rounder struck eight sixes while scoring heavily across three matches, proving once again why he is one of the most reliable middle-order batters in ODIs.

Harshit Rana (India)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Harshit Rana (India)

Harshit Rana surprised many with his aggressive batting in January 2026. Known mainly for his bowling, the Indian all-rounder hit five sixes in three ODI innings, showing confidence and clean hitting lower down the order.

Virat Kohli (India)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli showed his power game alongside his trademark consistency. The former India captain smashed four sixes while scoring 240 runs in January 2026, reminding fans that timing and placement can be just as deadly as brute force.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)

Pathum Nissanka featured among the top six-hitters with four maximums in January 2026. The Sri Lankan opener balanced solid starts with timely big hits, giving his team momentum at the top of the order in ODIs.

