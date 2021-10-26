May, Modi, Merkel, Macron: Past and present world leaders with impeccable fashion sense

Politicians and global leaders are not only famous for their decisions made in the political arena, on several occasions they have earned praises for their sartorial choices and impeccable styling.
Apart from being a prolific female leader, May remained in the spotlight for her dazzling sartorial choices.
From professional suits to belted dresses, to tailored jackets, her wardrobe was bold and sometimes tactical during her days in the office.
From red-lipped ballerina pumps to printed kitten heels, her footwear choices have been impeccable. She once described shoes as the "greatest love of her life".
(Photograph:AFP)
Obama's style can be described as simple, subtle and classy. Although, he was never known for his fashion choices or even tried to be a fashion icon, but he never failed to impress with his aura in a grey or navy suit with dark lace-up shoes.
"You'll see I wear only gray or blue suits... I'm trying to pare down decisions. I don't want to make decisions about what I'm eating or wearing. Because I have too many other decisions to make," Obama was quoted by Vanity Fair in 2012.
(Photograph:AFP)
Hillary Clinton served as the First Lady of the United States to the 42nd President, Bill Clinton. She was elected as US Senator from New York on November 7, 2000.
She is the first First Lady elected to the United States Senate and the first woman elected statewide in New York.
She served as US Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013.
(Photograph:AFP)
Justin Trudeau is Canada's 23rd Prime Minister. In 2007, he built a community-based, grassroots campaign to win the Liberal Party nomination in the Montréal riding of Papineau.
He swept into power in 2015 and then in 2019, he led the Liberal Party to re-election, earning a second mandate.
(Photograph:AFP)
Vladimir Putin is serving as the current President of Russia since 2012, previously served from 1999 until 2008. Putin was also the Prime Minister from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.
He is one of the most popular and influential figures in the political world and the second-longest serving European president after Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus.
(Photograph:AFP)
Besides his political moves, Putin's coolness has always grabbed attention. He usually can be spotted in dark coloured suits with classic cuts and fine fabrics.
However, his snaps from a fishing holiday in Siberia or his stunning looks from bikers' rally, riding a three-wheeled Harley Davidson was impressive.
(Photograph:AFP)
Narendra Modi is serving as the 14th and the current Prime Minister of India since 2014. In 2019, Modi marked the start of his second term in office after being re-elected.
He was the Chief Minister of India's western state Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.
PM Modi has featured in the list of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in 2021. It was his fifth time after 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020.
(Photograph:AFP)
From his quintessential traditional Indian kurta with a Nehru jacket or a western pantsuit, PM Modi never fails to impress with what he wears.
He has been seen donning traditional clothes influenced by vibrant Indian cultures. On several occasions, he has dedicated his attire to the particular country and the culture he is visiting.
PM Modi's fashion sense has been impeccable and he is fond of dressing according to the occasion.
(Photograph:AFP)
Angela Merkel is a German politician serving as the chancellor of Germany since 2005. She was the first female chancellor of Germany.
However, Germany is still in the process of putting together a government to replace Merkel's, following the September 2021 elections she did not contest that saw her conservative CDU party handed a drubbing.
(Photograph:AFP)
When it comes to dressing to make a statement, then Merkel's name is on the list of leaders who have had subtle but bold choices that perfectly match the stature.
Low key but sensible, her sartorial choices of pantsuits in colours ranging from red to blue to orange to beige, Merkel's attire has been spot on.
(Photograph:AFP)
The cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan is the 22nd and current Prime Minister of Pakistan. He has been a staunch critic of government corruption in Pakistan and which was also one of the reasons why he entered politics.
As a cricketer, he enjoyed cult status. He was captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, leading his side to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup.
(Photograph:AFP)
He was a heartthrob and a style icon during his cricketing career, but during his days in the office, he has been mostly seen in traditional 'shalwar-qameez'. Sometimes he dons a jacket and sometimes he keeps it simple in a white kurta.
He often pairs his attire up with Peshawari chappals. His simplistic dressing is elegant and unique.
(Photograph:AFP)