May, Modi, Merkel, Macron: Past and present world leaders with impeccable fashion sense

Politicians and global leaders are not only famous for their decisions made in the political arena, on several occasions they have earned praises for their sartorial choices and impeccable styling. 

View in App

Theresa May

Theresa May became the second female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after Margaret Thatcher.

She served as PM from 2016 to 2019. Before that, she served as Home Secretary from 2010 to 2016 in David Cameron's government. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Theresa May

Apart from being a prolific female leader, May remained in the spotlight for her dazzling sartorial choices. 

From professional suits to belted dresses, to tailored jackets, her wardrobe was bold and sometimes tactical during her days in the office. 

From red-lipped ballerina pumps to printed kitten heels, her footwear choices have been impeccable. She once described shoes as the "greatest love of her life". 

(Photograph:AFP)

Barack Obama

Barack Obama served as the 44th President of the United States from January 20, 2009, to January 20, 2017. Obama was the first African American to hold office. 

Obama was elected to the Illinois Senate in 1996, and then to the US Senate in 2004. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Barack Obama

Obama's style can be described as simple, subtle and classy. Although, he was never known for his fashion choices or even tried to be a fashion icon, but he never failed to impress with his aura in a grey or navy suit with dark lace-up shoes. 

"You'll see I wear only gray or blue suits... I'm trying to pare down decisions. I don't want to make decisions about what I'm eating or wearing. Because I have too many other decisions to make," Obama was quoted by Vanity Fair in 2012. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton served as the First Lady of the United States to the 42nd President, Bill Clinton. She was elected as US Senator from New York on November 7, 2000. 

She is the first First Lady elected to the United States Senate and the first woman elected statewide in New York. 

She served as US Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton's style has been dominated by definitive pantsuits and elegant dresses. 

Her choices of warm colours to distinctive style to overall fashion chops never fails to highlight her empathetic spirit. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau is Canada's 23rd Prime Minister. In 2007, he built a community-based, grassroots campaign to win the Liberal Party nomination in the Montréal riding of Papineau.

He swept into power in 2015 and then in 2019, he led the Liberal Party to re-election, earning a second mandate. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau on several occasions has left the political world in awe with his sartorial tactics. 

From casual style to tailored fit formal suits, his clothing style highlights his positive demeanour. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin is serving as the current President of Russia since 2012, previously served from 1999 until 2008. Putin was also the Prime Minister from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012. 

He is one of the most popular and influential figures in the political world and the second-longest serving European president after Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Vladimir Putin

Besides his political moves, Putin's coolness has always grabbed attention. He usually can be spotted in dark coloured suits with classic cuts and fine fabrics. 

However, his snaps from a fishing holiday in Siberia or his stunning looks from bikers' rally, riding a three-wheeled Harley Davidson was impressive. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi is serving as the 14th and the current Prime Minister of India since 2014. In 2019, Modi marked the start of his second term in office after being re-elected. 

He was the Chief Minister of India's western state Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. 

PM Modi has featured in the list of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in 2021. It was his fifth time after 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Narendra Modi

From his quintessential traditional Indian kurta with a Nehru jacket or a western pantsuit, PM Modi never fails to impress with what he wears. 

He has been seen donning traditional clothes influenced by vibrant Indian cultures. On several occasions, he has dedicated his attire to the particular country and the culture he is visiting. 

PM Modi's fashion sense has been impeccable and he is fond of dressing according to the occasion. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel is a German politician serving as the chancellor of Germany since 2005. She was the first female chancellor of Germany. 

However, Germany is still in the process of putting together a government to replace Merkel's, following the September 2021 elections she did not contest that saw her conservative CDU party handed a drubbing. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Angela Merkel

When it comes to dressing to make a statement, then Merkel's name is on the list of leaders who have had subtle but bold choices that perfectly match the stature. 

Low key but sensible, her sartorial choices of pantsuits in colours ranging from red to blue to orange to beige, Merkel's attire has been spot on. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron was elected President of France in 2017. In 2004, Macron began his public service career as a finance inspector for the French Ministry of Economy and Finance. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Emmanuel Macron

Macron's go-to choice has been formal black and navy suits that look like some revisited classics. 

However, he has drawn attention on several occasions with his choices of overcoat and scarf, especially, his turtleneck under a blazer style. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina is serving as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh since January 2009.

She is the daughter of Bangladesh's first President, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and her political career has spanned more than four decades. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina's style includes 'Jamdani sarees' and brooches. Her overall look in sarees, ranging from bright colours to basic beige and brown, is elegant. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Imran Khan

The cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan is the 22nd and current Prime Minister of Pakistan. He has been a staunch critic of government corruption in Pakistan and which was also one of the reasons why he entered politics. 

As a cricketer, he enjoyed cult status. He was captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, leading his side to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Imran Khan

He was a heartthrob and a style icon during his cricketing career, but during his days in the office, he has been mostly seen in traditional 'shalwar-qameez'. Sometimes he dons a jacket and sometimes he keeps it simple in a white kurta. 

He often pairs his attire up with Peshawari chappals. His simplistic dressing is elegant and unique. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Yingluck Shinawatra

Yingluck Shinawatra was the Prime Minister of Thailand from 2011 to 2014. She was the country's first female PM. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Yingluck Shinawatra

Yingluck Shinawatra was also popular for her style and fashion statements, her signature knee-length skirt suits paired up with blazers are well-known. 

She also has been spotted in traditional as well as donning high-end brands with sheer elegance. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Mahinda Rajapaksa

Mahinda Rajapaksa is serving as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka since 2019 and previously from 2004 to 2005. He served as the President of Sri Lanka from 2005 to 2015. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Mahinda Rajapaksa

His style is typical traditional white attire with his trademark rust-brown neck scarf. One can rarely see him in a western dress and rather never in a suit. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Ashraf Ghani

Ashraf Ghani is an Afghan politician, who served as the last President of Afghanistan between September 2014 and August 2021, until the Talib took over. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Ashraf Ghani

Ashraf Ghani has been spotted in western attire while his meeting with other leaders and during foreign trips. However, his traditional look in the 'Kabuliwalla-style' turban also gained popularity. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App