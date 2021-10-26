May, Modi, Merkel, Macron: Past and present world leaders with impeccable fashion sense

Theresa May

Apart from being a prolific female leader, May remained in the spotlight for her dazzling sartorial choices.

From professional suits to belted dresses, to tailored jackets, her wardrobe was bold and sometimes tactical during her days in the office.

From red-lipped ballerina pumps to printed kitten heels, her footwear choices have been impeccable. She once described shoes as the "greatest love of her life".

(Photograph:AFP)