Maria Sharapova bids adieu to tennis, here's her career in pictures

Maria Sharapova, the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion who became one of the highest-paid sportswomen in the world, announced the end of her career at the age of 32 on Wednesday.
Sharapova claimed she had not realised that 'meldonium', which she said she had taken for health issues throughout her career, had been added to the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned list.
Her ban was eventually reduced to 15 months and she returned to action in April 2017 after being handed wildcards at several events, which drew criticism from some fellow players.
(Photograph:AFP)
Maria Sharapova, who grew up in Sochi, was spotted playing at a tennis camp in Moscow by former great Martina Navratilova and moved with father Yuri to Florida with little money and no English, claimed 36 titles.
But injuries, especially her shoulder, blighted her career.
A torn rotator cuff in 2008 required surgery and she was out for six months, dropping her outside the top 100.
Showing the tenacity that marked her career, she battled back though and her two French Open titles on a claycourt surface she once loathed earned Sharapova admiration.
(Photograph:AFP)
Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova, one of the world's most recognisable and highest-paid sportswomen, on Wednesday announced her retirement at the age of 32, and was immediately hailed as "a legend" and "great champion."
The Russian former world number one's ranking is currently 373rd.
(Photograph:AFP)