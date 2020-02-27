Maria Sharapova bids adieu to tennis, here's her career in pictures

Plagued with injuries

Maria Sharapova, who grew up in Sochi, was spotted playing at a tennis camp in Moscow by former great Martina Navratilova and moved with father Yuri to Florida with little money and no English, claimed 36 titles.

But injuries, especially her shoulder, blighted her career.

A torn rotator cuff in 2008 required surgery and she was out for six months, dropping her outside the top 100.

Showing the tenacity that marked her career, she battled back though and her two French Open titles on a claycourt surface she once loathed earned Sharapova admiration.

(Photograph:AFP)